Navi Mumbai: Grocery Prices Surge Upto 30 Per Cent In 6 Months As Fuel, Transport Costs Rise

Rising fuel and transportation costs have pushed up grocery prices across Navi Mumbai, increasing the burden on household budgets | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Escalating fuel prices and rising transportation costs have pushed up the prices of essential grocery items by as much as 30 per cent over the past six months, leaving homemakers struggling to balance household budgets. Traders say lower agricultural output, erratic rainfall in some regions and sustained demand have further added to the inflationary pressure.

The impact is visible across a range of daily essentials. Groundnut prices have increased from Rs 160 per kg in January to Rs 245 in July, while whole masoor has jumped from Rs 120 to Rs 220. Chana dal has risen from Rs 80 to Rs 120, and the prices of edible oils, rice, bajra, peas and coconuts have also recorded a steady increase.

Reasons Behind The Rise

"The biggest factor behind the price rise is the increase in transportation costs following repeated fuel price hikes. At the same time, lower arrivals of agricultural produce due to weather-related factors and strong market demand have pushed up wholesale prices, which are ultimately reflected in the retail market," said a trader from the APMC Grain Market.

Traders said the prices of some commodities could stabilise if crop arrivals improve and supply remains uninterrupted over the coming weeks. However, they cautioned that any further increase in fuel prices or disruption in agricultural production due to adverse weather could lead to another round of price hikes.

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