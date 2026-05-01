Navi Mumbai: Grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial In Airoli Nears Completion, Set For May Unveiling

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Photo Credit: Canva

The construction of a grand memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Airoli, considered a key entry point to Navi Mumbai, has reached its final stage and is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The project has generated excitement among residents and Shivaji admirers in the area, who are likely to get their first glimpse of the memorial soon after its inauguration.

The memorial, coming up at Sector 10 (Plot No. 20) in Airoli, will feature a 36-foot-tall full-figure statule of Shivaji Maharaj. In addition to the statue, the site will include a dedicated gallery showcasing weapons, coins, letters written in Modi script, and detailed exhibits on Maratha-era history—making it one of the first such comprehensive memorials in the state.

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A similar equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj already exists in Vashi, and residents had long demanded a comparable landmark in Airoli that would celebrate and preserve Maratha history.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Assembly elections. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs13.65 crore for the development of the memorial.

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