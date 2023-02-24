Navi Mumbai: Gram Sewaks, sarpanch booked for 19 bungalows land in Alibaug

Representative image

Revdanda police registered a case of cheating against six persons including former Gram Sevak (village level officer), Sarpanch and members of Korlai Gram Panchayat in connection with the 19 bungalows in Korlai village in Alibaug. The accused allegedly carried out a wrong assessment of the property and used fake documents while dealing with the 19 bungalows' land.

The 19- bungalow spread over 23,500 square feet was allegedly owned by Rashmi Thackeray, wife of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The same was also alleged by a senior BJP leader from time to time.

Sangita Bhangre, the Block Development Officer of Murud, registered a complaint at Revdanda police station on February 23, 2023 against six persons. They have been identified as Gramsevak Vinod Minde, Devangana Vetkoli, Devika Mhatre, Govind Chander Waghmare, Reshma Ramesh Misal, Rema Ramesh Pitkar and Prashant Janu Misal.

As per the complaint, over the period, at least three Gram Sewaks (village-level officers) carried out the wrong assessment of properties especially, in the case of the 19-bungalow land. They collected property tax without visiting the property and conducting the correct assessment.

In the complaint, as per the Gram Panchayat record, while in 2014, a concrete structure was existing, it was not in 2021. Fake documents were allegedly used to show that there was no structure existing on that land.

The land at Korlai was purchased from Anvay Naik along with the buildings thereon in 2914. It was recorded in the Gram Panchayat office that there were 19 bungalows on this site. Anvay Naik was paying the property tax for these houses.

Surprisingly, the new owner of the land with 19 bungalows paid a total of Rs 2,38,491 property tax in 2020-21. However, in February 2021, the new owner questioned the applicability of property tax when there was no structure existing.

Interestingly, in March 2021, the monthly general body passed a proposal to cancel the registration of the house, existing on the said land.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 420, 465, 466, 468 and 34 of IPC and started an investigation.

