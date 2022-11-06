Navi Mumbai: Gram Panchayat demands to reopen Karnala Fort for visitors

Misty entrance of Karnala Fort. | commons.wikimedia.org

Navi Mumbai: As the monsoon has officially withdrawn, trekkers and locals have started demanding to reopen the Karnala Fort for trekking. The fort was closed in August 2022 for visitors after cracks developed on the wall of the fort.

The Karnala fort, a popular trekking site is located around 10 km from Panvel.

The decision for its closure was taken by the Forest Department after cracks developed on the wall of the Fort were seen. However, the Gram Paristhitiki Samiti Kalhe has demanded the authority to complete the repair work of the fort as early as possible and open it for tourists.

Karnala Fort is a hill fort in the Raigad district and it is one of the most visited forts with historical significance. Due to its scenic location and easy accessibility (along the Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel taluka), reaching the fort is not easy for many tourists and trekking enthusiasts.

Another member of Gram Paristhitiki Samiti Kalhe said, “Over the period, the walls of this fort have deteriorated and the fortifications of the fort have become dilapidated. On seeing the condition of the fort, the decision of closing the fort for visitors was taken. However, it has been more than four months now. It is important that the work is completed soon and the fort is open for the public again”.