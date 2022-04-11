Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation Dr Surekha Mohokar in association with Yuva Sanstha organized a camp for government schemes on “Yojana Aaplya Dari” (Scheme at your door) at Siddhi Clinic in Panvel on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA of Konkan Teachers Constituency Balaram Patil. He appealed to citizens to attend the camp in maximum numbers and take benefit of various government schemes.

During the camp, information was provided on loan facilities available for government schemes, and schemes for women and youth.

Leader of Opposition Pritam Janardan Mhatre, Panvel Urban Bank Director Madhuri Gosavi, Corporator Kamal Kadam, Corporator Sarika Bhagat and PWD office bearers, social activists and a large number of residents were also present at the camp.

On the occasion, Rajkumar Takmode, who completed his graduation at the age of 75 was facilitated along with his wife.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:01 PM IST