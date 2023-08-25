Navi Mumbai: Goshala Faces Eviction Notice | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: More than 370 cows who have been sheltered goshala of Govansh Rakshan Sarvardhan Sanstha (GRSS) in Asudgaon in Panvel will be homeless as the controller of unauthorised construction (CUC) of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has served a notice to the goshala to vacate the place.

However, the majority of the cows were rescued by the police. Khimji Dewda, an activist of GRSS said, “Many of them were brought in an unconscious state as they were administered an injection by illegal slaughterhouses. There are court cases pending and these cows are the court’s property.

Cow goshala was served notice on August 11

After the goshala was served notice on August 11, its members met CIDCO officials and wrote letters to several government agencies including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “Even the police department knows that the goshala is caring for animals without any vested interest,” claimed Dewda, adding that villagers of Navi Mumbai got land when the city was planned. But animals were left to roam on city roads and became the victims of slaughterhouses.

Advocate Siddh Vidya, a Bombay High Court lawyer said that CIDCO is planning to give the goshala land for a dog care centre. “Caring for one animal and ignoring another cannot be justified,” said Vidya. She added that as per the Supreme Court order, there must be a place for grazing and the concerned agency must make provision for it.

MLA Prashant Thakur advocated that goshala should be protected in the interest of animal welfare. In a letter to CIDCO, Thakur requested to allot a piece of land to a Kharghar-based Nandani Goshala of Pujya Golwalkar Guruji Charitable Trust.

125 cows sheltered at Kharghar goshala

The Kharghar goshala was served a similar notice and on August 21, CIDCO moved ahead with the demolition drive. Shailesh Khotkar, founder of this shelter said that a total of 125 cows were sheltered there.

“We have shifted young and weak cows to a Belapur goshala and the remaining are there in the open,” said Khotkar. He added that the majority of cows were brought in by police after rescuing them. Even the police had requested to allot a plot for the goshala. “We had several meetings in the last eight to ten years with CIDCO officials, but did not receive a plot,” said Khotkar.

Anil Digikar, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO was unavailable to comment. Meanwhile, an official from CIDCO said that CUC usually sends notices or letters when they find any discrepancies with regard to unauthorised construction or land.