Navi Mumbai: Good supply brings down vegetable prices, traders expect further fall; check rates here

With an ample supply of green vegetables at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the price of most of the vegetables has dropped sharply. Some of the vegetables are available at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in the retail market. Residents say that the winter season has brought cheers, finally.

For the last one month, the prices of most of the green vegetables were double to triple the normal price in the retail market. Brinjal, tomato, and cauliflower prices had touched a new high. According to traders, due to unseasonal rainfall in vegetable growing areas, crops damaged severely affected the supply.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: 7 injured in road accident near Palm Beach Road

Homemakers wait for the winter season as the market is flooded with green vegetables. However, this year, due to excessive and unseasonal rainfall in vegetable growing areas affected the supply, and vegetable prices continue to rise. The retail market saw prices of most of the vegetables were above Rs 60 per kg.

Prices of cauliflowers which had touched Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market have now come down to Rs 14 to Rs 20 per kg. The vegetable is available at Rs 40 per kg in the retail market. Similarly, brinjal is available at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

On Monday, there is a good supply of peas, cauliflower, and spinach in the APMC market in Vashi. A total of 540 trucks and tempo laden with vegetables arrived in the market which is believed to good supply during the winter. Even the price of tomatoes has come down to Rs 25 to Rs 35 in the wholesale and traders say that the price will further come down.

Among leafy vegetables, a bunch of methi and palak leaf is available at just Rs 5 to Rs 7 in the retail market.

Vegetable price on Monday in the retail market

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:42 PM IST