Navi Mumbai: 7 injured in road accident near Palm Beach Road

A total of 7 people have sustained injuries in a road accident between a car and a rickshaw near Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai here on Sunday.

The accident took place when a rickshaw puller going from Belapur to Seawoods was hit by a car.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:27 AM IST