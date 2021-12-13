e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 7 injured in road accident near Palm Beach Road

ANI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A total of 7 people have sustained injuries in a road accident between a car and a rickshaw near Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai here on Sunday.

The accident took place when a rickshaw puller going from Belapur to Seawoods was hit by a car.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:27 AM IST
