Navi Mumbai: Girl booked for killing her newborn baby in Ulwe

Representative Image

A 19-year-old girl was booked for allegedly killing her newborn daughter at midnight on Friday.

The unmarried girl had allegedly thrown a girl she had delivered from the window of the bathroom in sector 21 in Ulwe. The coastal police have registered a case of murder.

Late at night on January 13, the teenager delivered the girl in the toilet of her relative’s house in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, where she was staying.

The girl allegedly removed the glass from the window of the toilet and threw the baby out, according to police. “The girl had a physical relationship with her cousin and became pregnant,” said an official from the coastal police station.

Beat marshal Santosh Khandare learnt about a baby lying in Adinath Arpan building in sector 21, Ulwe, from an autorickshaw driver. When Mr Khandare reached the spot, he saw people gathered near the baby, who was lying still near the electric meter box in B wing with the umbilical cord intact. The police took her to a civic hospital in Vashi where she was declared dead.

The police returned to the building that night and noticed that the glass of a toilet’s window on the second floor just above the spot where the baby was found, was missing. Police personnel learnt from the family members that their 19-year-old niece has been residing there for the past 8 months.

The family said that the had abdominal pain and that they had also visited a hospital in sector 23 in Ulwe where a doctor gave painkillers and suggested sonography.

The police took the teenager to a civic hospital in Nerul for treatment where the girl informed the doctor that she had delivered the baby and had thrown it out the window.

Based on her confession, the police booked her for the murder of the baby under sections 302 (murder) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Uttam Jagdale said the girl is under treatment at the hospital. "She delivered a baby and post delivery treatment was necessary," he said.

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mumbaikars run for a cause win hearts

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)