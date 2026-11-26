Navi Mumbai Gets Mobile Blood Donation Van To Support Children Battling Thalassaemia | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to improve access to blood for children suffering from thalassaemia, Rotary District 3142 has donated an air-conditioned mobile blood donation van to DY Patil Hospital, which will operate the vehicle to facilitate blood collection across Navi Mumbai.

The initiative aims to address the persistent shortage of blood faced by thalassaemia patients, particularly children with thalassaemia major, who require regular blood transfusions, usually every two to three weeks, throughout their lives.

Understanding Thalassaemia And Its Impact

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce haemoglobin. It is broadly classified into thalassaemia major and minor. While thalassaemia minor generally has a milder impact, thalassaemia major is a severe condition that can necessitate lifelong blood transfusions and medication. A child can be born with thalassaemia major when both parents carry the thalassaemia minor trait. Awareness and screening before marriage and conception can help prevent the birth of affected children.

Making Blood Donation More Accessible

Rotary District 3142 has been working towards spreading awareness about the disorder and improving blood availability for affected children. The mobile blood donation van is expected to make voluntary blood donation more accessible by taking collection facilities directly to colleges, corporate establishments and housing societies. Equipped with air conditioning, the van will enable prospective donors to donate blood conveniently near their workplaces or residences.

DY Patil Hospital, which supports the Rotary Thalassaemia Centre, has agreed to operate the vehicle and facilitate blood collection to strengthen the supply of blood for thalassaemia patients across Navi Mumbai.

Rotary Mobilises Over Rs 25 Lakh

The van was formally handed over to the hospital at a programme attended by Rotary International President Nominee Dr Bharat Pandya, who is slated to lead Rotary International in 2028-29. He handed over the vehicle to Dr Rajiv Rao, Dean of DY Patil Hospital.

The project was facilitated by Rotary District 3142 Immediate Past District Governor Harsh Makol, who mobilised funds exceeding Rs 25 lakh through Rotary sources to procure the vehicle, fulfilling a long-standing initiative envisioned by Rotary clubs in Navi Mumbai.

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Electric Auto-Rickshaws Distributed To Women

In another community welfare initiative at the programme, 10 electric auto-rickshaws were distributed to women beneficiaries to help them generate additional income and improve their families' financial stability.

The event witnessed participation from more than 120 Rotarians representing over 20 Rotary clubs in Navi Mumbai, along with several past and incoming district governors and senior Rotary members. The auditorium was packed with over 150 attendees who gathered to witness the two initiatives.

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