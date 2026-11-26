From Secret NDA Dreams To Space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Students At Mumbai Book Festival | Pic - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), was greeted with overwhelming admiration by students who gathered to listen to him at the Mumbai Book Festival on Thursday.

Students Explore Shukla's Experiences In Space

As he arrived on the massive stage erected on the grounds of the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus for the 'Meet Your Superhero' session, students mobbed him for photographs and brief conversations. The curious youngsters quizzed him about zero gravity, spacecraft engines and even whether his parents had approved of his career choice.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: At Mumbai book Festival, Astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla says, "My first reaction is that I am worried that there is such a huge crowd here that it might become difficult to control, but there is a lot of excitement, and seeing it also brings a lot of happiness that in a festival like a book literature, children have turned out in such big numbers here. I will speak with them in a little while as well, but I am very, very excited to see that there is so much excitement among children regarding this." — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026

One student wanted to know what was on Shukla's mind as he returned to Earth. Describing it as a unique experience, he said it was fascinating to look at the Earth below, but his focus remained on the mission, leaving him little time to think about anything else.

Responding to a question about satellite debris littering space, Shukla said pollution was a major concern and that space research organisations were exploring ways to reduce it.

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Shukla Shares His Journey And Aspirations

Shukla revealed how he had kept his intention to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) a secret from his parents. "If I had told my parents, I would never have applied for the exam. You do not have to get permissions for every decision in your life," he said, adding that there was no real mantra for success, only persistence.

He said his initial dream was simply to sit in a fighter aircraft, let alone travel in a spaceship. "I was not thinking of becoming a fighter pilot, but confidence improved with experience," he told the students.

Asked whether he had ever felt like quitting the long and strenuous astronaut training programme, particularly when the actual space mission lasted only around 20 days, Shukla said his focus on the final task kept him going.

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Challenges And Realities Of Space Travel

Asked about the challenge of entering the ISS, Shukla said it was a complex process because movement in microgravity was difficult. "So the only thing in my mind was not to make a mistake," said the Ashoka Chakra recipient.

Students also wanted to know how spacecraft engines differed from those in aircraft. Shukla explained that spacecraft engines were designed to operate in the vacuum of space, where there is no atmosphere.

Salman Ansari

On the depiction of space in science-fiction films, he said movies tended to prioritise drama over reality. "Space is cooler in reality, but there are movies like 'The Martian', which was released in 2015, that managed to recreate space reasonably closely," he said.

Asked about Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who entered China's Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on November 25 along with Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, Shukla said, "Space exploration is all about collaborations. Congratulations to the team."

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From Axiom-4 To India's Gaganyaan Mission

Shukla joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in June 2006 and was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in March 2024. He served as the mission pilot for Axiom-4, which was launched on June 25, 2025, and returned to Earth on July 15, 2025. He spent 20 days, two hours and 59 minutes in space, becoming the second Indian to travel to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma and the first Indian to visit the ISS. During the mission, he conducted seven microgravity experiments developed by Indian research institutions.

Selected in 2019 as part of the first group of astronauts for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, Shukla is among those preparing for the country's first crewed space mission, targeted for 2027.

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