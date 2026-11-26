Bomb Threat Email Triggers Evacuation Of Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters | File Pic

Thane, November 26, 2026: Panic gripped the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters after the civic administration received a bomb threat via email. Following the alert, the entire premises were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure, and a joint search operation by the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is currently underway.

Police Launch Search And Security Operations

Upon receiving the threatening email, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao immediately took cognisance of the situation and contacted the Commissioner of Police.

Read Also Thane Civic Headquarters Receives Bomb Threat Email Hours After Similar Scare At BMC

Responding promptly to the alert, local police personnel, BDDS teams, and the civic disaster management unit arrived at the headquarters to secure the area and conduct a thorough sweep of the building.

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In addition to the main administrative building, high-level security alerts have been issued across all ward committees under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation to ensure public and staff safety.

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