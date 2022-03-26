Navi Mumbai gears up to host IPL matches

Both Navi Mumbai police and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have made all arrangements to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Dr D Y Patil stadium in Nerul. A total of 20 matches will be played at the stadium between March 27 to May 18.

While NMMC has created over 5000 parking spaces, the Navi Mumbai police will depute around 1000 personnel to ensure smooth execution of the event that will be watched across many countries.

According to Navi Mumbai police, 3 DCPs, 10 ACPs, 25 inspectors, over 700 other police personnel and around 300 traffic cops will be deputed on match days.

Similarly, the NMMC administration has created around 5000 temporary parking spaces around the stadium in Nerul. The civic body will also install moving toilets and bathrooms for visitors.

Meanwhile, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police have created no parking zones at certain roads around Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

On account of the cricket matches, there is a strong possibility of traffic congestion on the surrounding roads of the stadium. In order to prevent traffic jams and ensure smooth flow of emergency vehicles like fire brigade and ambulances, the deputy commissioner police (Traffic) has declared certain roads as no parking on match days.

As per the decision, the stretch from Shani temple to D Y Patil hospital and from the T Point of Shani Temple to Water supply chowk and R R Patil Garden are having odd and even parking. However, these stretches will have no parking on match days. However, the no parking does not include fire brigade, police, ambulance and other essential services.

The match days are March 27, March 30, April 2, April 4, April 7, April 11, April 12, April 14, April 17, April 19, April 21, April 23, and April 30, and May 3, May 8, May 9, May 11, May 16 and May 18.

