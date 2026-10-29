Navi Mumbai Gears Up For December Formula 4 Race; Civic Body Projects ₹40 Crore Revenue Over Four Years | Pics - Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: The Formula 4 (F4) car racing track being developed along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai has been completed, while 90% of the associated infrastructure works have been finished. The three-day racing event is scheduled to be held on December 4, 5 and 6. Meanwhile, the project cost has increased to Rs 39.83 crore from the original tender amount of Rs 31.93 crore, with the revised expenditure proposal set to be placed before the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) standing committee for approval.

The civic administration has attributed the cost escalation to changes necessitated by actual site conditions and technical requirements during execution. The contractor has sought an extension until November 15 to complete the remaining ancillary works.

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City engineer Shirish Aradwad said the NMMC’s work was limited to repairing the roads and installing cement blocks along the roadside. “The barricading, galleries and foot overbridges required for the event will be provided by Racing Promotion Private Limited (RPPL), and the expenditure on these arrangements will be borne by the company. These temporary installations will be removed after the three-day event on December 4, 5 and 6,” he said.

Street Circuit Aims To Boost Tourism

The 3.73-km street circuit, located around the Jewel of Navi Mumbai on Palm Beach Road, is being developed to host an international Formula 4 car racing event. The initiative is aimed at enhancing Navi Mumbai’s international profile, promoting sports tourism, generating employment and attracting investment.

The project was proposed by RPPL, an organisation involved in motorsports and the promotion of car racing events in India. The company has organised three editions of the Indian Racing League and holds the requisite rights and licences to organise motorsports competitions. Formula 4 is recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the international governing body for motorsports.

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Following discussions between the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the NMMC Commissioner on hosting the international motorsports event, a memorandum of understanding was signed among the civic body, the Maharashtra government and RPPL. The NMMC subsequently initiated the tender process for developing the racing track and associated infrastructure.

Revised Project Cost And Additional Works

The civic body issued a work order to A. M. Swami Construction on February 16, 2026. The original tender amount was Rs 31.93 crore, inclusive of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). The construction of the racing track was undertaken under the guidance of consultants appointed by RPPL.

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According to the proposal, the cost increased after changes were made to the original plan in response to site conditions and technical requirements. The revised estimate includes Rs 7.49 crore for additional quantities of existing work and Rs 1.03 crore for additional works. These amounts total around Rs 8.52 crore.

The revised tender value now stands at Rs 39.83 crore, representing an increase of approximately 24.7% over the original tender amount. The revised expenditure proposal and the extension sought for completing the remaining work will require the standing committee’s approval.

Revenue Sharing And Financial Projections

The project is also expected to generate revenue for the civic body. Under the arrangement, the NMMC will receive a 25% share of revenue from ticket sales and advertisements. The organisers will bear the hosting fee and be responsible for obtaining the necessary permissions from the relevant authorities.

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The NMMC has been granted a licence for four years, with estimated annual revenue of around Rs 10 crore and projected total income of Rs 40 crore over the period. The administration has maintained that the revenue-sharing arrangement will help prevent the project from imposing an additional financial burden on the corporation.

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