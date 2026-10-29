MAPPM Demands MMC Crackdown On Illegal Pathology Labs, IMA Issues Warning To Doctors | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) has urged the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to publish a public notice on its website and in major newspapers against unauthorised pathology laboratories, alleging that a large number of laboratories across Maharashtra are operating without qualified pathologists.

In a representation to MMC President Dr Sanjay Kadam, MAPPM President Dr Sandeep Yadav sought a statewide advisory to district collectors, municipal commissioners, district health officers and civil surgeons, along with a code of conduct for pathologists and treating doctors. The association said the measures were necessary to curb medical quackery and protect patients from erroneous diagnostic reports that could lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

Concerns Over Unsupervised Laboratory Testing

MAPPM alleged that technicians at several laboratories independently collect samples, conduct tests and issue reports without adequate supervision and authentication by qualified medical practitioners. It also raised concerns about doctors referring patients to such facilities and pathologists lending their names or signatures without supervising the testing process.

The issue of “ghost pathologists” was highlighted by The Free Press Journal in February, when MAPPM alleged that laboratories in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra had continued issuing reports under the name of a pathologist who died on November 20, 2025. Some reports allegedly carried his signature months after his death. The association said the misuse of doctors’ credentials raised serious concerns about diagnostic reliability and patient safety.

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Association Seeks Action Against Unauthorised Laboratories

MAPPM has sought strict action against laboratories operating without qualified pathologists and said the MMC had previously taken disciplinary action, including temporary suspension of registrations, against four pathologists following complaints.

Adding to the concerns, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State, issued an advisory early this month, warning doctors against referring patients to unauthorised pathology laboratories or operating in-house facilities through technicians without qualified pathologist supervision.

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IMA Warns Doctors Of Disciplinary Action

IMA Maharashtra State President Dr Santosh Kulkarni urged members to comply with applicable laws and professional regulations. The advisory warned that violations could invite disciplinary action, allegations of medical negligence and criminal proceedings. It also cautioned that the IMA might not support members found to be patronising unauthorised laboratories.

The advisory cited cases involving doctors and technicians in Parbhani, Sangli, Satara district and Nagpur, and referred to the MMC’s suspension of five pathologists for lending their names to multiple laboratories.

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