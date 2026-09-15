Navi Mumbai Gas Leak: 2 Brothers Suffer Severe Burns As LPG Ignites At Vada Pav Centre In Sanpada, Damages 6 Shops | VIDEO

A gas leak at a Sanpada snacks centre triggered a fire that injured two brothers and damaged nearby shops | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 15, 2026: A gas leak followed by ignition at a vada pav centre in Sanpada's Sector 1 seriously injured two brothers and damaged six shops on Tuesday morning. The incident, initially reported as a blast, occurred after LPG leaked from one of three commercial cylinders kept at the shop and accumulated before catching fire.

The incident took place at around 6.15 am at Gala No. 1 in Pratik Society, Plot No. 4, Sector 1, Sanpada. The Navi Mumbai fire brigade received the emergency call at 6.13 am and reached the spot within five minutes.

Purushottam Jadhav, chief fire officer of NMMC, said, "At 6.13 am, the Vashi fire station received the emergency call informing about a cylinder blast at a snacks shop in Pratik CHS on Sector 1, Sanpada. The fire brigade team reached the spot within five minutes. It was found that the blast was due to leakage in one of the three LPG cylinders kept at the snacks shop."

Navi Mumbai: 6 Commercial Shops Damaged After Gas Cylinder Blast At Sanpada Restaurant



By: @Raina_Assainar #NaviMumbai | #CyinderBlast pic.twitter.com/EmPh4E2dW3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 15, 2026

Police Probe Incident

According to the Sanpada police incident report, the shop was being used as a canteen and commercial LPG cylinders were being used there. Gas allegedly leaked from one cylinder, accumulated inside the gala and subsequently caught fire, resulting in a loud explosion-like impact.

The police have registered an accidental fire report and said there was no suspicion or complaint raised by the injured person regarding the incident.

The two injured men were identified as Manish Lalbahadur Yadav (27) and his brother Arjun Lalbahadur Yadav (46). Both suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to the NMMC hospital in Vashi. Preliminary information put their burns at around 75% and 85-90%, respectively.

Shops, Hospital Facade Damaged

The impact damaged the shutter and articles inside the vada pav centre and dislodged the shutters of adjoining shops. Three shops in the neighbouring Abhimanyu CHS were also damaged. The glass facade of Suraj Hospital located opposite the building was shattered, although no patients or hospital staff were injured.

Forensic Team Examines Spot

A forensic laboratory team also visited the spot and examined the premises and cylinders. The preliminary assessment was that the incident involved gas leakage followed by ignition, rather than an explosion of the cylinder itself.

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A Sanpada police officer said the exact circumstances leading to the leakage and ignition were being verified and further investigation was underway.

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