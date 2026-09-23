Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: NMMC Hosts ‘Kala Ganesh Mahotsav’ With Music, Art And Sculpture At Vashi’s Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

Artists and musicians came together at Vashi’s Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha to celebrate Ganeshotsav through diverse art forms | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised the ‘Kala Ganesh Mahotsav’ at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi, bringing together music, devotional art, painting, sculpture and calligraphy as part of the celebrations after the Maharashtra government accorded Ganeshotsav the status of a state festival.

The programme, conceived by Mayor Sujata Patil and held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, was organised by the NMMC’s Sports and Cultural Department.

Devotional Musical Programme

Renowned composer and singer Dr Salil Kulkarni, along with singer Sanmita Dhapate-Shinde, known for ‘Sur Nava Dhyas Nava’, presented a devotional musical programme titled ‘He Gajavadan…’. The performance drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Speaking after the programme, Kulkarni said Ganeshotsav brought together people across generations and allowed them to share in each other’s happiness.

He said it was particularly enjoyable to perform before an audience comprising everyone from students to senior citizens. He also described Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha as one of the favourite venues of artistes and praised Navi Mumbai audiences for their appreciation of the arts.

Live Art At Event

The programme also featured live art. While the devotional songs were being performed, artist Sagar Jadhav painted an image of Lord Ganesha on canvas, while sculptors Mayuri Thackeray and Jatin Patil began creating a Ganesha idol. The completed painting was later handed over to Deputy Chairman Robin Madhvi at the conclusion of the event.

An exhibition of Ganesha paintings created through the names of the eight Ashtavinayak temples by calligrapher Ashish Tambe was also organised in the passage of the theatre and received a good response from visitors.

Sports, Cultural and Youth Welfare Committee chairman Girish Mhatre, deputy chairman Raju Madhvi, corporator Vishal Vichare, corporators Santoshi Mhatre and Diksha Kachare, NMMC Deputy Commissioner (Sports) Abhilasha Mhatre and other dignitaries were present.

Citizens Urged To Document Ganeshotsav

During the event, citizens were also urged to participate in the Maharashtra government Cultural Affairs Department’s Bappa.org project, aimed at documenting the tradition, culture and art associated with Ganeshotsav at a global level.

Under the ‘Gatha Ganesh Kathanchi’ initiative, citizens can upload information, photographs or videos of their household or public Ganesh celebrations on the Bappa.org portal.

The civic body said the initiative would help document local traditions and contribute to efforts to secure global recognition for the festival, including its consideration in UNESCO’s heritage framework.

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Citizens celebrating Ganeshotsav at home or through public mandals have been encouraged to upload their Ganesh festival stories, traditions, recipes and aartis on the portal.

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