Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: MSEDCL Makes Prepaid Smart Meters Mandatory For Temporary Power Connections

MSEDCL has introduced an advance-payment system for temporary electricity connections during public festivals | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 12, 2026: Public Ganesh mandals and organisers of religious festivals will have to use prepaid smart meters for temporary electricity connections from this year, with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) making advance payment mandatory for such connections. The system will work like a mobile recharge, with organisers required to pay in advance before using electricity.

MSEDCL has appealed to Ganesh mandals to obtain only authorised electricity connections and strictly follow safety norms during the festival. A spokesperson for MSEDCL said, “Ganesh mandals should obtain authorised temporary electricity connections and ensure that all electrical installations are carried out strictly as per safety norms. Unauthorised use of electricity can lead to short circuits and serious accidents, putting devotees and citizens at risk.”

Temporary Connections Simplified

The process of obtaining temporary electricity connections has been simplified. Mandals can apply through the MSEDCL website or official mobile application, while the required documents have to be submitted at the concerned branch office.

MSEDCL and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission have also provided for electricity supply to public festivals at domestic tariff rates. The concession applies to public celebrations of various faiths, including Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Eid, Diwali and Christmas, enabling organisers to obtain electricity through authorised channels at concessional rates.

Safety During Processions

The power utility has urged mandals to exercise particular caution during idol arrival and immersion processions. The height of the Ganesh idol and the design of the chariot should be finalised after considering the height of overhead electricity wires on roads and in narrow lanes.

Electrical arrangements for pandals and decorative lighting should be undertaken only in accordance with safety norms and through certified and skilled electrical contractors. Mandals have also been advised to avoid erecting structures close to electricity wires and poles without adequate precautions.

Pandal Safety Measures

MSEDCL has recommended strong foundations, waterproof and fire-resistant materials, safe wiring, quality electrical equipment and clear emergency access routes for pandals.

The company has warned that unauthorised electricity use can result in short circuits, fires and serious accidents. Electricity theft is a serious offence under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and can attract imprisonment of up to three years, besides penalties.

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“Organisers should complete the application process in advance and ensure that wiring, lighting and other electrical arrangements are carried out safely so that the festive celebrations remain incident-free,” the spokesperson said.

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