Navi Mumbai: Fruit Prices At Vashi's APMC Rise 15 Per Cent To 50 Pc, Pomegranate Rates Nearly Double

Reduced arrivals, adverse weather and disruptions in global supplies have pushed up wholesale rates of several fruits at Vashi APMC | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Fruit prices at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi have risen sharply, with consumers facing a 15% to 50% increase in rates compared to last year. Pomegranates have recorded the steepest rise, with prices nearly doubling amid supply disruptions caused by adverse weather, drought conditions and global uncertainty.

Apples, which account for the highest arrivals at the market, are currently arriving at the rate of 350 to 400 tonnes daily. Despite the substantial supply, apples from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have become around 25% more expensive than last year.

The market also receives 100 to 115 tonnes of oranges and 260 to 280 tonnes of sweet lime daily, with prices of both fruits rising by around 15%. Banana prices have increased by nearly 30%.

Weather And Supply Disruptions Drive Prices

“Fruit prices have increased due to a combination of reduced arrivals, unfavourable weather conditions and disruptions in international supply chains. Pomegranates have seen a particularly steep rise, while the cost of imported fruits has also gone up,” a fruit trader at the Vashi APMC market said.

The supply of several imported fruits has been affected by global developments. Apple imports from Iran have stopped, while consignments from Turkey have declined, contributing to higher prices. Traders said the market also depends on imports of citrus fruits, mandarins and avocados from South Africa, apples from New Zealand and Washington, and kiwis and blueberries from Australia and Europe.

Papaya prices have also risen due to a fall in arrivals, adding to the pressure on household budgets during the festive season.

Current Wholesale Fruit Prices

At present, apples are selling wholesale at Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg, while pomegranates command Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg. Guavas are priced at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg, papayas at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg and pineapples at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg. Oranges and sweet lime are selling at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, while bananas cost Rs 30 to Rs 40 per dozen.

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With domestic production affected by weather conditions and imported supplies facing disruptions, consumers are likely to continue feeling the pinch of rising fruit prices.

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