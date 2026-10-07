Navi Mumbai Crime: 1,384 Kg Bananas Seized Over Alleged Chemical Ripening At APMC, 1 Arrested

FDA officials seized thousands of kilograms of bananas from an APMC market stall during a crackdown on prohibited ripening chemicals | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The APMC police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly using prohibited chemicals to artificially ripen bananas at a fruit market stall and arrested the alleged main accused, police said.

The action followed a video recorded by a citizen showing bananas allegedly being dipped in chemicals for artificial ripening. After the video surfaced on social media, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid at stall No. N-191 in the APMC fruit market on October 5.

FDA Seizes Banana Stock

Police said the accused, identified as Ravindrakumar Chandradev Gautam, was allegedly using illegal and spurious chemicals to ripen the bananas. The FDA team, led by Food Safety Officer Deepti Hardas, seized 1,384 kg of bananas during the action.

The seized stock comprised 188 kg of Sundari variety bananas worth Rs 5,940, 498 kg of Elaichi variety bananas worth Rs 42,330 and 698 kg of Khatta-Mitha variety bananas worth Rs 19,544.

Investigation Into Chemical Supply

Police said their investigation found that Mohammad Umar Mohammad Ikhlas and Mohammad Nazir Hussain had provided the stall to Gautam and allegedly assisted him in the activity. The investigation also found that Sai Chemicals Industries, based in Bengaluru, had allegedly manufactured and supplied the prohibited chemical used for ripening the fruit.

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A case has been registered against Gautam, Ikhlas, Hussain and Sai Chemicals Industries under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gautam has been arrested, while further investigation is underway, police said.

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