Navi Mumbai: Fringe Hindu Groups Stage Protest Over Sanpada Mosque Matter

Even after 22 years, residents and administration are at loggerheads over the allotment of plot to Tanzimul Muslimin Society in Sanpada. The citizens' group is against the construction of a mosque in the node. Despite Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issuing the commencement certificate (CC) to Tanzimul Muslimin Society (TMS) Sanpada to construct a mosque at the plot number 17A in sector 8 in Sanpada, the work has not yet started.

The Akhil Sanpada Sanskrutik Pratishthan (ASSP), a citizens group approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s decision that directed NMMC to issue CC to TMS to construct a mosque in the Sanpada node.

Citizen's group issued threats

Last year in April, the citizens group threatened to take to the streets and self-immolate if the administration hurt their sentiments, and allowed the construction of a mosque at the said plot. They have been demanding that the proposed mosque should be shifted to another place as the population of the Muslim community is very low at the allotted place.

In January 2022, the High Court directed the civic body to issue CC to TMS Sanpada for starting the construction of a mosque. CIDCO had also issued an NOC for the construction and TMS Sanpada had paid the premiums for the plot.

Even before the matter of Sanpada mosque is resolved, the move of CIDCO to tender a plot for a mosque in the Ulwe node cropped up. Thousands of residents under the aegis of Sakal Hindu Samaj hit the streets on Saturday. All shops were closed in the newly developed node. A large number of police personnel were present to prevent any untoward situation.

Sakal Hindu Samaj submitted their demand to CIDCO official

Sandip Sawant, one of the members of Sakal Hindu Samaj said that they submitted their demand to a CIDCO official at Ulwe office. “They assured that the decision to cancel the tender to lease a plot at sector 19 will be taken,” said Sawant. He added that representatives from all political parties including BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS and others were present.

Narendra Patil, former MLA and Mathadi leader was also present in the morcha. He said that the majority of the population in Ulwe is Hindu and there is hardly anyone from Muslim community. “Muslims should be given a plot for a mosque where they have a majority,” said Patil.