Navi Mumbai: Fresh survey to regularise houses built out of need in Panvel-Uran for people who gave land for airport

In a major relief to project-affected people in the Panvel-Uran region, the state government has decided to carry out a fresh survey of houses that were constructed out of need. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde directed the Raigad district collector to carry out a survey of those houses constructed out of needs within two months.

The state government may take a decision on regularizing such houses constructed out of need based on the survey report.

Since the state government does not have an exact number of such houses constructed out of need, the survey is required to be conducted. Earlier, Shinde had directed for conducting a survey for regularizing 29 villages in Navi Mumbai where houses were conducted out of needs. On the same line, during a special meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, regarding the regularization of houses built out of needs, a fresh survey of 55 villages of the Panvel-Uran region will be conducted.

“As the project affected people in Panvel-Uran region have surrendered their land for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, the state government is positive about regularizing the houses built out of their needs,” said Shinde.

“The Raigad District Collector has been directed to complete the survey work and the project affected people should also cooperate in the survey work,” said Shinde

Representatives of project-affected people said, “If the government is positive about regularizing our houses, then the project-affected people will also fully cooperate with the government in the survey.”

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:16 PM IST