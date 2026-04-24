Navi Mumbai Fraud: Bogus Doctor Cheats 79-Year-Old Vashi Resident Of ₹5 Lakh On Pretext Of Knee Treatment, Police Launch Manhunt

Police search for bogus doctor who duped a senior citizen in Vashi with fake knee treatment claims | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 24: A bogus doctor allegedly cheated a 79-year-old resident of Vashi of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing non-surgical treatment for knee pain. The Vashi police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, identified as Mayur Punawala, and launched a search for him.

Victim approached through acquaintance

The complainant, Satishkumar (79), resides in Sector 28, Vashi. In December 2025, while visiting Vile Parle, he met a man named Anil Jain, who inquired about his knee pain. Jain then referred him to Dr Mayur Punawala, claiming he could treat knee pain without surgery, and shared his contact details.

Alleged fraudulent treatment and payment

On December 9, 2025, Punawala visited the complainant’s residence and allegedly used a conch-like device to 'treat' the right knee. He claimed to have extracted air from the knee around 100 times using the device and issued a bill of Rs 7 lakh. He further lured the victim by promising to help him save income tax and collected Rs 5 lakh in cash.

When the treatment failed to relieve the pain, the victim realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint at Vashi Police Station on April 22. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a manhunt for the accused.

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Police investigation underway

The investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Rupvate under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

"The accused doesn't seem to be a MBBS doctor but someone who claims to heal through messages. The complainant doesn't have any more information about the accused. The number alleged to be of the accused is not reachable. We are trying to find him," Chandekar said.

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