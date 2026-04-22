Fake Doctor Running Illegal Clinic In Bandra West Busted In Joint Crime Branch-BMC Operation | AI

Mumbai: In a joint operation by the Crime Branch and the civic health department, a fake doctor running an illegal clinic in Bandra West has been busted. Bandra Police have registered an FIR against two accused for cheating and practising medicine without valid qualifications.

Complaint by BMC Assistant Medical Officer

According to FIR, the complaint was filed by Dr. Priya Jitendra Jadhav (46), an Assistant Medical Officer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who has been serving since 2008 and is currently posted in the H/West ward. According to officials, Dr. Jadhav was called to Unit-9 of the Crime Branch at Bandra (West) on April 20 at around 3:30 pm following credible information about a bogus doctor operating at “Anuj Health Center” near Nandi Talkies, Nandi Galli.

A trap was laid using a decoy patient, Abdul Arshad Abdul Samad Sheikh (51), a resident of Govandi. He was handed six pre-marked ₹500 notes (₹3,000 total) to be used as consultation fees. The serial numbers of the notes were recorded in advance in the presence of panch witnesses.

Clinic raided at 4:09 pm

The decoy visited the clinic, where the accused examined him and provided medicines in exchange for the cash. After confirmation, the police team, along with Dr. Jadhav and panch witnesses, raided the clinic at around 4:09 pm. The accused identified himself as Asif Hussain Sarwar Sheikh (44), a resident of Mumbra, Thane, who claimed to be a doctor. His assistant, Anwar Ansar Hussain Sheikh (46), originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was also present.

During interrogation, Asif Sheikh admitted that he did not possess any recognized medical degree, was not registered with any medical council, and did not have a BMC registration or Gumasta licence. Despite this, he had been running the clinic for the past five years and treating patients.

Fake certificates seized from clinic

Police seized fake certificates displayed at the clinic, including documents purportedly issued by “Expert Institute, Electro Homeopathy & Paramedical Training Centre.” These were taken into custody as evidence. A large stock of medicines, capsules, powders, and empty packaging materials of various brands were also recovered. The accused allegedly repackaged medicines into small packets and distributed them to patients.

The marked ₹3,000 given by the decoy was recovered from the accused’s possession and seized. The clinic premises were reportedly rented for ₹8,500 per month from one Salim Ibrahim. Based on the findings, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station against Asif Hussain Sheikh and Anwar Ansar Hussain Sheikh under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 33 of the Medical Council Act, 1961. Further investigation is underway.

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