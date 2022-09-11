Navi Mumbai: Four students of MGM Kamothe Dental College booked for ragging

Photo: Representative Image

MGM College, Kamothe registered a case against four students studying in the second year of the Dental College for allegedly ragging a first-year student.

The Anti-Ragging Committee found them guilty following an internal enquiry, following which a complaint was registered against the four accused with the Kamothe police.

The Kamothe police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Prevention of Harassment Act, 1999(4) against all four and have begun their investigation.

The victim is studying in the first year of Dental College and stays in the hostel. Police said that the incident took place in August when four second-year students of the same college allegedly ragged the victim.

The incident led to mental stress for the victim student and he informed his parents about the ordeal following which his mother complained to the Anti-Ragging Committee of the College and informed them that her son was being harassed by senior students.

Read Also Yet another slapping incident in Noida: Video of woman repeatedly slapping security guard goes viral