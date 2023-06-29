Navi Mumbai: Four Persons Injured In Head-On Buses Collision

Panvel: At least four persons sustained injuries after a head-on collision between a private and state transport bus on Thursday morning at Palaspe Phata on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The injured have been admitted to MGM Hospital Kamothe and they are said to be out of danger.

According to Panvel Taluka police, the accident took place around 11.15 am at Palaspe Phata in Panvel when an ST Bus going towards Pen from Panvel collided with a private bus. The state transport bus was damaged and its driver, identified as Manoj Chavan, sustained serious injury. The driver of the private bus and two passengers including a female passenger sustained minor injuries.

Slippery road caused the buses to collide with each other

The reason behind the accident was seen as the slippery road due to mud accumulating along the stretch. The ST bus overturned due to the slippery road near Shirdhon village flyover in Palaspe, Panvel and collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.

On getting the information about this accident, the Panvel City police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. In the accident, both buses were extensively damaged. The police informed that the accident is being further investigated.