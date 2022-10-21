e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Four including three minors held for killing a minor

Navi Mumbai: Four including three minors held for killing a minor

According to police, the internal quarrel was the main reason for the incident.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Four including three minors held for killing a minor | Representative Image
Koparkhairane police arrested four persons including three minors for allegedly killing a 17-year-old class 12th student on Tuesday night. The body of the deceased was found in an open ground in Sector 23 on Wednesday morning, police said.              

According to police, the internal quarrel was the main reason for the incident. 

Apart from three minors, a 20-year-old was arrested and he was identified as Sanket Pawar. 

The deceased was identified as Sahil Gole, 17, who left home on Tuesday evening to meet his friends and did not come back home. On Wednesday morning, a few morning walkers noticed his body at Bhumiputra Maidan at sector 23, Koparkhairane.

After the body was found, a case of murder was registered at Koparkhairane police station and an investigation was launched.

"They invited him for a small party and then hit him with stones and killed him," said a police official from Koparkhairane police station. 

Gole who was a student of commerce at Yashwant Rao Chavan Junior College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Koparkhairane, was allegedly killed by these minors over an issue. The deceased was also working at a chocolate factory part-time to support his family.

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for submission of documents to regularise need-based...
article-image

