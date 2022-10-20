Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for submission of documents to regularise need-based construction till November 30

CIDCO extends deadline for submission of documents to regularise need-based construction till November 30 in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: Representative Image

For submitting documents to regularise need-based constructions up to 250 metres from Gaothan, or village, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline until November 30 in Navi Mumbai and other surrounding areas. The previous deadline ended on September 30.

Earlier, the state government decided to develop the city by covering a total of 95 villages in Navi Mumbai. However, over the period, the boundaries of villages were extended as the villagers covered more area to accomodate the family members that had increased.

They constructed double-storey buildings, and later demanded to regularise their structures. In order to regularise the need-based constructions, the then Urban Development minister and Guardian minister of Thane district, now chief minister, Eknath Shinde, had promised to regularise such structures in Thane, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai, including Panvel and Uran areas.

What does the government resolution said

A government resolution was issued in this regard in February 2022.

As per the GR, the practise of carrying out after an increase in the number of family members should be regularised to prevent any untoward incident. The GR allowed villagers to regularise any construction up to 250 metres from the original boundary of the villages.

However, the villagers sought more time to submit documents. As a result, CIDCO extended the date till November 30. Now, they have to submit a copy of the Land Acquisition Award (Proof of Project Affected), proof of relationship with the project affected, Gram Panchayat or Municipal Property Tax Sheet, Gram Panchayat/Municipal Assessment (8a) Excerpt, electricity bill, copy of water bill, Encroachment Department notice copy (if notice received), Ration Card, and Aadhar Card.

The decision taken by CIDCO now will provide a big relief to thousands of project-affected persons (PAPs) who have given their land for the development of the city.