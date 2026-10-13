Navi Mumbai Formula 4 Race: Barricades, Safety Nets Installed Along Palm Beach Road Ahead Of December Street Circuit Debut | VIDEO |

Navi Mumbai: Formula 4 racing preparations appear to be gathering pace in Navi Mumbai, with a video circulating on social media showing concrete barricades and safety nets being installed along Palm Beach Road ahead of the proposed street racing event in December.

Viral Video Shows Barricades Along Palm Beach Road

The video, posted by the page Techinforeels, shows a stretch of the road lined with concrete barricades, with safety netting installed above them. The person recording the footage says the additional arrangements are intended to allow spectators to watch from behind the barricades while reducing the risk of injuries.

In the video, the person says that barricades had been installed along the Nerul-Palm Beach Road stretch for the proposed Formula 4 race, and that safety nets had later been added as a precaution. The development has fuelled speculation that preparations for the event are underway. However, the video alone does not establish that the race arrangements have been officially confirmed.

The F4 India Championship is scheduled to host its season finale as a floodlit night street race in Navi Mumbai on December 5 and 6, 2026. The proposed circuit will cover stretches of Palm Beach Road and Nerul, alongside Nerul Lake.

The temporary urban circuit is expected to measure approximately 3.7 km and feature 14 turns. The event is planned as part of the Indian Racing Festival, featuring the sixth round of the F4 India Championship and the fourth round of the Indian Racing League.

Navi Mumbai Street Race Delayed Previously

The proposed Navi Mumbai street circuit has faced repeated delays. The event was initially scheduled for December 2025 but was postponed to 2026, with organisers of the Indian Racing League confirming that the race would feature on the following season’s calendar. If held as scheduled, the event would bring floodlit formula racing to Navi Mumbai’s roads, with Palm Beach Road and the Nerul stretch forming the proposed circuit.

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