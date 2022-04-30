Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi corporator demands to change Tennis complex name

Navi Mumbai: Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) from Vashi has written to CIDCO, demanding to change the name of the tennis complex of Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA), located at sector 1A in Vashi. At present, the name of the tennis court is Ganesh Naik Tennis Complex (GNTC).

Gaikwad claimed that many women approached her and demanded that the name of tennis complex which is after the name of Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik should be changed as there is an allegation of rape and threatening against Naik.

She said, “Naik is an accused in a rape case and the name of the tennis academy after him is a shame. Girls and women who visit the complex and play the game feel that the name of the academy should be changed to convey a good message,” said Gaikwad. She added that the tennis complex can be renamed after a sportsperson or a social activist.

A Nerul woman had made allegations against BJP Airoli MLA Naik for threatening and rape. She had initially alleged that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik and they have15-year-old son. Now, she demands his son’s rights from Naik. Two FIRs were registered regarding this. Naik had approached the Thane session court with an application of pre-arrest bail. The hearing is scheduled on April 30.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Villagers stage protest against construction of commercial complex in Vashi

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:06 PM IST