Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur launches tree adoption scheme | FPJ

A tree adoption scheme has been started for college students in Art, Science and Commerce College of Mokhada of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha and the scheme was launched by Ramsheth Thakur, Chairman of the College Development Committee and member of the Managing Council of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Lok Ratna on Thursday. On the occasion, he also planted a coconut tree on the college premises.

Advocate Bhagirath Shinde, Vice Chairman of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha and Member of the College Development Committee was present as the chief guest on this occasion. Along with this, members of the College Development Committee and Zilla Parishad member Prakash Nikam, CA Kunal Lade, Principal of the college Dr LD. Bhor, Vice Principal S Sandanshiv among others.

The college staff gifted a tree to each student and the students have to do conservation and maintenance of it. They will have to plant the tree near your house and take a selfie with the parents and report the progress of the tree to the college on WhatsApp. Accordingly, 600 students have been distributed with different varieties of saplings.

Read Also Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide