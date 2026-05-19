Navi Mumbai: Forest Department Restores Tidal Flow At Nerul’s NRI Wetland To Improve Flamingo Habitat

Tidal water circulation resumes at the NRI wetland in Nerul after authorities clear blocked sea channels to support migratory flamingos | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: The forest department has reopened blocked sea channels at the NRI wetland near Nerul, restoring tidal water circulation and improving habitat conditions for migratory flamingos in the area.

The action follows repeated complaints raised by NatConnect Foundation regarding the deteriorating condition of the wetland. The environmental group had also conducted independent water quality tests, which highlighted rising pollution levels and stagnant water in parts of the lake.

Flamingos avoiding stagnant stretches

Officials said flamingos had started arriving at one side of the NRI lake but were avoiding stretches where tidal channels had been blocked, leading to stagnation and the growth of blue-green algae.

After reopening the inlet and outlet channels, tidal movement resumed, helping flush out algae accumulation during low tide and significantly improving water quality, forest officials said.

“The stagnant and polluted stretch of the NRI lake is now suitable again for flamingo roosting,” a forest department official said.

Environmentalists seek wider restoration efforts

Environmentalists welcomed the move but pointed out that adjoining waterbodies continue to face ecological threats. Activists have been demanding restoration of the nearby DPS Flamingo Lake, alleging that the ecosystem has suffered due to neglect and developmental pressure.

Forest officials admitted that similar restoration work has not yet been possible at the nearby TS Chanakya Lake, where encroachments, fishing activities and heavy human interference have obstructed natural water channels and damaged the ecosystem.

Dispute over wetland classification continues

Meanwhile, CIDCO has continued to maintain that the three flamingo lakes are classified as salt pans and not wetlands, a claim disputed by environmental groups.

Activists argue that the stand contradicts assurances given by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited to the Union government regarding protection of biodiversity around the airport project area.

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Environmental groups have urged authorities to take up comprehensive restoration measures across all flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai ahead of the migratory season.

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