Navi Mumbai: Five Cars Damaged During Heavy Rainfall; None Injured

At least five vehicles were damaged in Navi Mumbai in two different incidents during heavy rainfall on Wednesday. However, no one was reported injured in these incidents. The city saw around six tree-falling incidents.

The compound wall of the NRI Complex in Seawoods collapsed on Wednesday morning and fell on three cars, parked inside the campus. All three cars were partially damaged. In another two incidents in Vashi, a tree fell on two cars in sector 14 and sector 2 of the node.

Society wall collapses

A statement issued by Seawoods Estate CHS (NRI Complex) stated that the dividing wall separating the tunnel parking from the internal road behind 56/57 collapsed. Regrettably, 3 vehicles were damaged in the collapse. Thankfully, no injury to any person has taken place.

“The Fire Brigade, the Chief Engineer CIDCO, and the Police have been informed. The Insurance Surveyor has visited the site. The area has been cordoned off, and shall remain so in the immediate future. Residents are advised not to venture into the area. A survey of the remaining dividing walls is being carried out. The Society will consult Structural Experts for their assessment. If other dividing walls are found to be at risk, we will request residents to move their cars from that area,” said the statement.

Koparkhairane sees waterlogging

As per the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Disaster Management, waterlogging was reported at sector 16 in Koparkhairane in the morning which was cleared immediately.

The city received an average of 88.92 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 6.30 am on June 28. The maximum rainfall was reported in Digha with 148 mm, followed by Koparkhairane with 130.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 6 trees fall. Meanwhile, in CIDCO jurisdiction two minor water logging was reported due to bad roads.