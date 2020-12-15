Navi Mumbai: Fishermen community demands fair compensation for those affected by construction of additional bridge on Thane Creek

The Navi Mumbai Punarvasan Samajik Sanstha (NMPSS) has submitted a memorandum of demands to the state government for the rehabilitation and resettlement of all those, especially fishermen, who could be affected by the construction of the proposed additional bridge on the Thane Creek to connect Mankhurd in Mumbai to Vashi in Navi Mumbai, parallel to the existing two bridges.

At present, there are already two road bridges and one rail bridge that connects Mumbai with the Navi Mumbai.

The association backed by fishermen community from Navi Mumbai said that all the affected persons should be compensated as per the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, later amended in 2014 and 2015.

Dashrath Bhagat, a former leader of opposition in NMMC and president of NMPSS says that the state government should conduct a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) of the project and get sanctioned from the Gram Sabha after a public hearing.

The NMPSS also demanded that each fisherman family should be compensated monetarily during the construction period of the bridge. “During the execution period of the project, the fishermen cannot venture into the creek and this will affect their income. They should be compensated for their losses,” demanded Bhagat.

In addition, they also demanded that the government ensure that the construction of the new bridge does not affect the natural flow of water. “The change in the natural flow of water may result in silt accumulation and fishermen may not get fish in years to come,” claims Bhagat. He added that they are pro-development and advocating another bridge. However, they will protest if affected persons, mostly fishermen, are not compensated as per the laws.