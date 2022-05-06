Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial chemical unit in Khairane MIDC

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Khairane MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The industrial unit is located behind the White House along the Thane-Belapur road. Five fire engines from Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairane have been entrusted to extinguish the blaze.

According to Fire station Vashi, they received the call around 3.10 pm and the fire fighting is going on.

Firefighters have been trying to contain the blaze for the past one hours, but locals say it is difficult to contain the blaze. The fire is spreading rapidly and the neighboring industrial units.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:36 PM IST