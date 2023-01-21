Navi Mumbai: Financial literacy program held at Harigram in association with Mahatma Phule college of Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: A financial literacy campaign was recently organized in Harigram in association with Mahatma Phule Arts, Commerce and Science College, Panvel and Bank of Maharashtra, New Panvel Branch. On this occasion, the President of the program, Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Hari Gram, Nirmala Waghmare, Head of the Economics Department of Mahatma Phule College, Dr Naresh Madhvi, Bank of Maharashtra, Branch Manager of New Panvel Branch, Pushpa Khatri, Special Assistant, Arvind More, Professor of Mahatma Phule College, Riaz Sheikh, Santosh Gorve, college students and village villagers were present.

Education in human life has a unique general significance said Prof. Dr. Naresh Madhvi

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Naresh Madhvi in his introduction said that as education in human life has a unique general significance, the importance is also to economic literacy. Financial literacy provides safety for our family and an opportunity to secure future financial planning in our lives. It can meet the important aspects of education, insurance armor, a home, pension and wedding and financial safety of the next generations, insurance cover, security and secure the life of your family. For this, a special program was organised at Hari Gram by the college in this rural area. If you lack knowledge of financial literacy, you will have no control over your money, no matter how much you earn. Your amount will be spent.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Bank of Maharashtra, Branch Manager of the New Panvel Branch, Pushpa Khatri said that it is important for every citizen to have an account in the bank. The Bank of Maharashtra has been making an effort to create awareness about saving money by teaching students about its importance from an early age. She said that the banks provide educational loans to students who do well in their academics. She added, banks also provide loans to women in order to encourage them to be financially independent.

The keynote speaker informed everyone about importance of savings, various schemes of the bank like Yuva Yojana, PPF, etc

The keynote speaker on the occasion, Arvind More, Special Assistant, Bank of Maharashtra, New Panvel Branch, informed everyone about the importance of savings, various schemes of the bank like Yuva Yojana, PPF, insurance and how to be safe from cybercrimes. The program was attended by the villagers of Hari Gram, college students in large numbers. A vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Riaz Shaikh did.