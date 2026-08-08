Navi Mumbai: FDA Suspends Punjab Grill FSSAI Licence After Inspection Allegedly Finds Cockroaches And Stagnant Water In Seawoods

FDA officials inspected Punjab Grill in Seawoods and suspended its FSSAI licence after allegedly finding cockroach infestation, stagnant water, and other hygiene deficiencies | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane division, has suspended the FSSAI licence of Punjab Grill in Navi Mumbai with immediate effect after an inspection found serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

According to FDA officials, the action followed a complaint received against the restaurant. During the inspection, the Thane team found several hygiene violations.

“The inspection was conducted as part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. We found cockroach infestation in the kitchen, unhygienic premises, stagnant water, absence of mandatory records, and other deficiencies,” said an FDA official.

Violations Found During Inspection

The restaurant is located inside a premium mall in Seawoods, a prime location that attracts a high number of visitors. FDA officials said the presence of stagnant water and poor hygiene conditions at a high-footfall food establishment raises concerns over food safety and public health.

Acting under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the FDA suspended the establishment’s licence and directed its management to rectify all deficiencies and submit a compliance report.

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The FDA has warned that strict legal action will continue against food business operators found violating food safety and hygiene regulations.

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