Maharashtra FDA Action: Fake Food Oil Worth ₹1.94 Crore Seized During Raid In Beed; 5 Units Sealed - VIDEO |

Beed: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a major crackdown on the illegal repacking and sale of food oil in Maharashtra’s Beed district, seizing stock and other material worth Rs 1.94 crore from five establishments.

The raids were conducted at five locations across Beed city, Majalgaon and Wadvani, where officials seized 1,19,186 kg of food oil allegedly being stored and repacked illegally. A video of the raid has gone viral on the internet.

Beed, Maharashtra: The State FDA raided four edible oil repacking and storage units in Beed, Wadwani and Majalgaon, seizing over 1.18 lakh kg of oil worth around ₹1.93 crore. Officials found oil from the same tank being sold under different labels such as “refined” and “ultra… pic.twitter.com/jqQvmDPw7T — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

According to an ABP Majha report quoting the FDA, low-quality oil was allegedly being repacked in attractive packaging and sold under labels such as 'Refined' and 'Ultra Refined', potentially misleading consumers about the quality of the product.

The action was carried out at Swagat Oil Industries and Charkha Oil Mill in Beed, Jai Hanuman Traders in Wadvani, and Janvi Commercial and Vinayak Oil Mill in Majalgaon. Following the raids, the licences of all five establishments were suspended and the units were sealed by the administration.

Maharashtra FDA Directs 2 IIT Bombay Hostel Messes To Halt Operations

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) directed two mess facilities at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) to stop operations after finding that they lacked the required permissions and registrations.

During an inspection of the messes at Hostel Nos. 1 and 2 at the institute’s Powai campus, FDA officials found that the operators did not have the necessary regulatory approvals. The operators were later instructed to suspend operations, the FDA said on Friday.

The FDA also inspected mess facilities at Hostel Nos. 12, 13 and 14, where officials identified certain shortcomings. The caterer was served a notice directing it to take necessary corrective measures.

The crackdown comes after IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, following which the department has intensified enforcement action against alleged food adulteration and violations across the state. The FDA has warned that strict action will continue against establishments involved in the illegal storage, repacking and sale of food products in violation of safety regulations.

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