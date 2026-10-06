Navi Mumbai Family Court Highlights Mediation As An Amicable Way To Resolve Family Disputes And Preserve Relationships | File photo

Navi Mumbai: Mediation can help resolve family disputes amicably while protecting relationships, speakers said at a mediation awareness programme organised at the Family Court in Belapur on Saturday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Family Court, Belapur, Taluka Legal Services Committee and Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association on October 3. Principal Judge of the Family Court, Subhash Kafare, presided over the programme. Senior advocates Sunil Mokal and Vikas Mhatre were also present.

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Advocate Manisha Bandgar, who conducted the programme, highlighted the growing need for mediation in family disputes and explained how it provides both parties an opportunity to communicate and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.

A short awareness skit presented by members of the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association was the highlight of the programme. It depicted the adverse impact of prolonged conflicts between parents on children, including loneliness, depression, neglect of studies and difficulties in their social and emotional development.

The skit also showed how mediation can provide estranged parties an opportunity to communicate, understand each other's concerns and resolve disputes without further damaging family relationships.

The message conveyed through the programme was that while litigation may result in one party winning and the other losing, a prolonged family dispute can damage the relationship itself. Mediation, on the other hand, seeks a solution where both parties can move forward while preserving the family.

Advocates Vandana Dalvi, Prasad Madhavi, Krishna Pawar, Kiran Bhosale, Srushti Shirpurkar, Monica Argade, Karan Bhoir and Snehal Doke performed in the skit. They were felicitated with certificates by the Family Court, Belapur, and the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association for their contribution.

Office-bearers and members of the Navi Mumbai Court Bar Association, Taluka Legal Services Committee staff, Family Court employees and a large number of litigants attended the programme.