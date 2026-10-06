Nalasopara: 7 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 2 Children, Detained In Late-Night Police Raid | AI

​Vasai: Acting on confidential information received by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the Juhu Police, authorities conducted a late-night raid in the eastern region of Nalasopara, detaining seven suspected Bangladeshi nationals. The operation took place around 1:00 AM on Thursday at the Jay Jivdani Chawl, located in the Moregaon Talao area.

​Among the seven individuals detained are one man, four women, and two young children.

​7 Individuals Found in a Single Location

​During the raid, police discovered seven people residing in a single room. Those taken into custody include

​Akbar Ajmir Sardar (26) – working as a security guard

​Rejuka Ujir Molla (21) – working as domestic help

​3-year-old child (son of Rejuka)

​Yasmin Ujir Molla (27)

​18-month-old child (child of Yasmin)

​Nasima Begum Ujir Molla (53)

​Khatija Ujir Molla (18)

​Police Claim Addresses Traced to Bangladesh

​According to preliminary police investigations, the detained individuals provided their permanent addresses in Puthimari village, Khulna district, Bangladesh.

​Police are currently investigating whether these individuals obtained the necessary official permission or valid documentation to enter India. Based on initial findings, police suspect that these citizens entered India illegally.

​Following the police action, official legal procedures have commenced. Authorities confirmed that the process to deport all seven individuals back to Bangladesh is currently underway.

​Concurrently, police are conducting further investigations to determine exactly when and through which routes these individuals crossed into India, as well as verifying details regarding their stay in the country.

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