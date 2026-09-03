Navi Mumbai: Family Alleges Expired Saline Administered At NMMC Hospital In Vashi, Civic Body Orders Inquiry

NMMC Hospital in Vashi faces an inquiry after a patient's family alleged he was administered expired saline during treatment | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The family of a 52-year-old man who died on Thursday morning has alleged that his condition worsened after he was administered an expired saline solution by staff at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital in Vashi.

However, the hospital administration said the patient had been diagnosed with dengue and his platelet count had dropped significantly, which could also have contributed to the deterioration in his condition. The exact cause will be established only after an inquiry.

The deceased, Gopiram Khadse, was admitted to the NMMC Hospital in Vashi on August 31 after experiencing fever and dizziness. Following preliminary treatment, he was admitted to a ward.

His condition reportedly deteriorated from the afternoon of September 1, following which he was shifted to Hiranandani (Fortis) Hospital for further treatment under the civic body’s quota. He was admitted to the ICU but died on Thursday morning.

Family Alleges Expired Saline Administered

Khadse’s relatives later alleged that an expired saline solution had been administered to him during his treatment at the civic hospital. According to his son, after around 80 per cent of the saline had entered his father’s body, he developed rashes and itching across his body, following which his condition worsened. The family demanded action against those responsible for allegedly administering the expired saline.

“My father was admitted to NMMC Hospital on August 31 after he developed fever and dizziness. During treatment, an expired saline was allegedly administered to him. After around 80 per cent of the saline had entered his body, he developed rashes and severe itching and his condition started worsening. We want the authorities to investigate the incident and take strict action against those responsible,” said Ajay Khadse, son of the deceased.

On Wednesday, the relatives, along with Bajrang Dal workers, staged a sit-in protest at the Vashi civic hospital, demanding an investigation and action against the concerned doctor, nurse and other staff members.

Hospital Orders Inquiry

Dr Ravindra Mhatre, medical superintendent of the Vashi Hospital, said the relatives had complained regarding the alleged administration of expired saline.

“The matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken. Senior officials have also been informed about the incident,” said Dr Mhatre. He added that after Khadse’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Hiranandani (Fortis) Hospital for further treatment under the civic body’s quota.

Dengue Also Linked To Condition

Meanwhile, Dr Jayaji Nath, chairman of the NMMC Health Committee, said Khadse had been diagnosed with dengue and his platelet count had fallen to around 40,000, which could also have contributed to the seriousness of his condition.

Dr Nath said it was not yet clear whether the patient had developed immediate complications after the saline was administered. Therefore, it could not be conclusively stated at this stage that the expired saline was solely responsible for the deterioration in his condition.

However, he termed the administration of expired saline or any expired medicine to a patient a serious instance of negligence.

“An inquiry will be conducted to determine how the expired saline was administered and whose negligence led to the incident. Action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Dr Nath.

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Incident Raises Healthcare Concerns

The incident has come to light at a time when the NMMC has approved a proposal for an integrated healthcare facilities and management policy aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the city. The alleged incident has raised questions over the management of medicine stocks and supervision of treatment procedures at civic hospitals.

A resident of Sector 7 in Vashi, the deceased worked in a temple as a cleaner and the son works at APMC market.

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