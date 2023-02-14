Navi Mumbai: Externed criminal held for entering city without permission | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly entering the city even after he was externed by Navi Mumbai police. The accused was externed around for years in July 2022 by zone -II of Navi Mumbai police.

The accused was identified as Vijay Harishchandra Pawar who was externed in July 2022 from Navi Mumbai and Raigad by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone -2.

Acussed entered Kharghar on Feb 5

However, on February 5, Pawar allegedly entered Ovegaon in Kharghar without any prior permission. After getting the information about this, the Kharghar police kept an eye on Pawar and detained him. The Kharghar police registered a case against him for violating the order of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and arrested him.

Similar arrest was reported in Mira Road in Jan 2023

Sleuths from the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road have nabbed a notorious criminal who brazenly violated externment (tadipari) orders to return to Mira Road not once but twice in the past less than three months.

Due to his involvement in multiple offences, the goon identified as-Jariyab Jaleel Syed (23) was externed by the DCP (Zone I) from the limits of Mumbai (city and suburban), Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for two years on 5, May-2022.

Police received tip-off

During regular patrolling duty on Thursday, police personnel-Shakeel Pathan and Vijay Gurav received a tip-off that the externed criminal had illegally entered into the city limits and was currently holed up at his house in Naya Nagar. After informing their higher-ups, Pathan and Gurav reached Jaryiab’s apartment and took him into custody.

