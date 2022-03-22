Navi Mumbai: Exhibition of rare weapons and coins held in Uran

On the occasion of “Shiv Jayanti” Me Urankar Social and Cultural organisation held an exhibition where rare weapons and coins from the Shivaji period were displayed on Monday in Uran.

It was the first time when residents of Uran got the opportunity to see the rare collections of the Shivaji era.

The exhibition was held at Terapanth Auditorium in Uran which saw a large number of attendances from citizens.

Rare weapons of the Shivaji era were displayed by Joseph Lopez. In the exhibition, rare collections of Shivaji, Sambhaji, Rajaram, and Peshwa era were exhibited. The entry to the exhibition was free of cost. Around 1200 coins of the Shivaji era were also exhibited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:41 PM IST