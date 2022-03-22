Navi Mumbai: Special committee to study provisions of 'Equal Work - Equal Pay' for contract employees

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will study the provisions in the law to implement the “Equal Work - Equal Pay’ for contract employees who execute a number of civic works. A special committee has already been appointed at the civic body level. The civic chief held a meeting with the committee to discuss the issue as several trade unions have been demanding "Equal Work -Equal Pay" for contract employees.

At present, the employees working through the contractor are being paid according to the minimum wage. However, trade unions have been demanding that they should be paid according to the "Equal Work -Equal Pay" criteria. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar took the demand positively and set up a special committee to explore provisions in the laws and practices in other civic bodies.

The majority of the cleaning workers are on contract and they have been demanding similar pay and other facilities.

During the meeting, additional Commissioner, Sujata Dhole, and Sanjay Kakade, Dadasaheb Chabukaswar, Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Dr. Dhanraj Garad, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management and Abhay Jadhav Legal Officer were present.

Earlier, on March 14, the civic chief in consultation with the committee proceeded with the application of "Equal Work-Equal Pay" to the employees employed by the contractor in the implementation of "Equal Work-Equal Pay" under Section 25 (2) (V) of The Contract Labor Central Rules 1971. He also directed to study the prevailing practices in other Municipal Corporations.

Bangar also directed to understand views of unions by holding meetings with the representatives of various recognized trade unions. He also directed officials to process the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of contract workers who died due to Covid infection. It was also directed to take immediate action against the payment of Covid allowance to the contract employees working on Covid.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:40 PM IST