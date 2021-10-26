Navi Mumbai: Emerging node Ulwe a hot cake for business; two fuel station plots receive highest bid

Two Ulwe plots of the total seven plots put on offer for fuel station by CIDCO received the highest bid. The two plots received Rs 1.39 lakh per sqm and 1.24 lakhs per sqm respectively. While other plots in Kharghar, Panvel and Pushpak Nagar received bids lower than Ulwe plots’ price. Earlier, a 4000 sqm residential cum commercial plot had received Rs 2.13 lakh per sqm.

Ulwe is an emerging node located nearby the proposed Navi Mumbai airport, Reliance-CIDCO SEZ and MTHL.

CIDCO had come up with plots for fuel stations in five nodes especially in developing nodes like Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar in Navi Mumbai. At present, there is no fuel station in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar.

While Ulwe node which is adjacent to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has a substantial population, the Pushpak Nagar is still in the developing stage.

A 1200 sqm plot at sector 21 in Ulwe received Rs 124061 per sqm bid. The base rate of the plot was Rs 36061 per sqm. Similarly, a 1380 sqm plot at sector 3 in Ulwe received the highest bid of Rs 1,39,980 per sqm which is won by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. A 1970 sqm plot in Pushpak Nagar received 1,24,950 per sqm. Interestingly, plots in Kharghar, and New Panvel received low price bids.

“While Kharghar, Panvel and Kalamboli has already fuel stations, there is no fuel station in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar,” said Devesh Singh, a real estate expert from Navi Mumbai. He added that at present, residents from Ulwe have to go to Belapur or Nerul for petrol of CNG stations which is around 7 to 10 km. “There is a lot of business and that is why it received a good price,” added Singh.

In the last two years, the population of Ulwe has increased especially after train services started. The Node is adjacent to the proposed NMIA and MTHL. “There will be a huge demand for fuel stations in the newly developed node and this is a welcome move,” said Vinod Panwala, another resident of Ulwe.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:23 PM IST