Navi Mumbai: Plots for schools, junior colleges on offer in Vashi, Ulwe and Dronagiri

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with three plots for composite school and junior college in developed node Vashi and developing nodes Ulwe and Dronagiri. The plots are available only for educational trusts formed by Project Affected Persons (PAPs) Navi Mumbai.

While the educational plot in Vashi is available at sector 31, near the railway station, the two other plots are available in sector 13 of Ulwe and sector 54 of Dronagiri. Ulwe and Dronagiri are developing nodes and they do not have enough education institutions. The size of the Vashi plot is around 3662 sqm, the Ulwe and Dronagiri plots are around 4000 sqm.

The plots will be given to trusts formed by PAP of Navi Mumbai registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950. While the date of submission of tender and auction has not been available, the scheme booklet will be available till October 30.

Earlier, the planning agency offered plots for professional colleges in Kharghar and Ghansoli. Kharghar node is already an educational hub and there are a number of educational institutions from medical to engineering.

According to an official from the marketing department of CIDCO, the plots are available at sector 12 in Kharghar and sector 6 in Ghansoli. While the size of the Kharghar plot is around 3133 sqm, the Ghansoli plot is bigger with a 12,196 sqm area.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:46 PM IST