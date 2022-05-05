Navi Mumbai: Eight held for betting at IPL match in Nerul

Central unit of crime branch arrested eight persons from Dr D Y Patil stadium in Nerul on May 3 during the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Eleven cricket match of Indian Premier League (IPL) for allegedly betting on the match being played at the stadium. Police also recovered mobile phones and other gadgets worth Rs 2.9 lakhs from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch official conducted a raid at the Bay C, Level-2 of the D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul around 10 pm on May 3 and caught eight persons involved in betting through an app.

Police said that they were betting on Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Eleven cricket match, being played at the stadium. They were taking bets through an app.

The arrested were identified as 1. Rajukumar Fulchand Srivastava, 38 a resident of Mumbai and native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Amir Sohail Jafar Alli, 24, a resident of Mumbra, and native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Ramdas Hedavu, 38 a resident of Khar in Mumbai, Ajay Vinodbhai Dabgar, 23, a rickshaw driver and resident of Mumbai. Hardik Kumar Barot, 38 a native of Gujarat, Sandeep Shetty Dhanpal, 31, a native of Hyderabad, Tirumala Vyakantan Nagendra Babu, 29, a native of Andhra Pradesh and Sima Ravishankar,32, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

A senior official from the Crime Branch informed that they seized 14 mobile phones from them and Rs 32,670 cash. A case has been registered at Nerul police station under sections 34, 420, 465, 468, 471 of IPC and section 4 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act 1887 and sections 66a, 66d and 84b of the IT Act (amended) 2008 including section 25 of the Telegram Act.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:46 PM IST