Navi Mumbai: Efforts on to start international airport operations in Dec 2024, says CM Shinde

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will become operational as per schedule which is December 2024, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday after undertaking an aerial inspection of the under-construction airport. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Airport will have great connectivity

“The work of the Navi Mumbai airport is going at a fast pace and it will be a unique airport in the country,” said Fadnavis, adding that today’s inspection by helicopter was to get a complete picture of the under-construction airport. “The airport is going to be connected with Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the coastal road, and the metro. This is why Navi Mumbai airport is unique in the country. The state government will resolve all the problems being faced in completion of the project,” said Fadnavis. He added that efforts are on to start the airport in 2024.

A detailed presentation was given by the Adani Group after a helicopter inspection of the actual airport.

PM Modi to inaugurate

“Navi Mumbai Airport is important for Pune, Mumbai, and Goa. The ground-breaking ceremony of the airport was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the inauguration will also be done by him. Glad to see that the construction of the airport is progressing well and at a fast pace,” CM Shinde said. He added that all efforts are underway to make this project open to the public soon.

“The NMIA will be connected with the 22 km sealink (MTHL) with a capacity to serve around 90 million passengers every year,” said Shinde, adding that efforts are being made on war footing to increase its capacity. The first phase has four terminals and will accommodate 42 aircraft. There will be 5,500 capacity for car parking. The airport stands on an area of 11.4 sqkm and will have two runways.

Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister instructed that the problems regarding the construction of the airport should be addressed immediately and passenger traffic should be started in 2024.

