Navi Mumbai: Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Portal introduced by CIDCO will provide 70 services from one platform

Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Portal by CIDCO will provide 70 services. | Photo: Representative Image

NAVI MUMBAI: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal to extend services to the citizens in an efficient, convenient and transparent manner.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO said that at least 70 services will be provided under the EODB.The planning agency also opened a common facility centre (CFC) for the EODB at CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur for assisting people. Similar CFCs will be opened at every nodal office of CIDCO.

Dr Mukherjee said that they have been working on the project for the last two years and now the facility is available for common citizens. “Digitalisation is more than just using technology. It includes the use of technology to transform business and organisations to improve experiences, facilitate communication, and streamline tasks,” said Dr. Mukherjee.

Key attributes of EODB

The key attributes of EODB are single window clearance, submission, assessment and redressal at one location and citizen-centric governance.

The EODB portal will provide 64 estate services, 4 building permission services, 3 engineering services, 4 general services and 4 NAINA services. In addition, the portal is also equipped with a status-checking feature where a transparent system is created to know the status of service and will also inform time to be taken by respective departments.

Meanwhile, Dr Mukherjee said that there should not be any misunderstanding regarding the delay in issuing the occupation certificate by CIDCO. “The planning agency has been using an online system for building permissions and there is no human interference. If all the documents are in line, it is given,” said Dr Mukherjee. He added that there was some issue when Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) was brought in 2020 for a uniform building permission system across the state except in BMC.

Read Also CIDCO proposal for diversion of 32 ha forest land for coastal road in Raigad approved