Navi Mumbai: Dry Waste Bank Exemplary Initiative in Belapur with Student Passbook

Navi Mumbai: Dry Waste Bank Exemplary Initiative with Student Passbook |

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar felicitated best performing students in Dry Waste Passbook scheme wherein students have to maintain a passbook of everyday waste segregation and collection at home. The initiative was started by the Belapur ward of NMMC.

In order to inculcate the habit of cleanliness among children at an early age, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been carrying out a number of activities at school level. One of the activities is 'Dry Waste Bank', by Belapur ward.

Under the initiative, students are taught different kinds of dry waste and how to segregate them. The initiative has been taken by Dr Mithali Sancheti, ward official of Belapur ward under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Details of winners:

The best performing NMMC School students are Riya Katkari of Agroli village of NMMC school number 3, Narendra Mundavare from NMMC school number 4 and Anjali Kumari Sharma, a student of Karvegaon from NMMC school 6 were felicitated and encouraged by the municipal commissioner.

In this passbook, the points given by the class teachers, according to the amount of dry waste collected by them, are being recorded. After every 100, 200, 500 points are accumulated, students are given as an incentive, educational materials.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)